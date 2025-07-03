Donations help unhoused to survive hot summer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Representatives from American Medical Response Georgia were outside a DeKalb County homeless shelter with water and other items to help keep people cool.

They know this work on the front end will help prevent them from needing to respond to a medical emergency.

“I just feel the heat getting on to me, and I know it’s time to go in,” said Kareem, who is unhoused.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As the temperature ticks up, so does the danger, especially for those who don’t have a place to find shelter or the materials needed to stay safe.

“This particular population, the unhoused, don’t have the means nor do they have the access to the water the cooling towels, and sometimes they’re unable to get to shelter,” said Lance Hester with AMR.

AMR AMR gave unhoused people some necessary supplies at a DeKalb County shelter to help them cope with the heat. (Source: WSBTV)

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan reported that water and cooling towels are some of the items AMR donated at Frontline, a homeless shelter.

The unhoused are often the populations that AMR ends up providing emergency care for on summer’s hottest days.

The company is hopeful that they will help the people here stay safe with education.

“Often times, it’s people who don’t know that staying hydrated is important, making sure that you seek some sort of shelter and stay cool is very important,” Hester said.

Volunteer groups are also providing showers to the unhoused, and they’re prepared to check blood pressure and blood glucose levels.

The support is vital as it heats up.

“Hot summer that we’re having, can’t go without it,” Kareem said.

This shelter on days like this is also doubling as a cooling center. They’re allowing families in to cool off.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group