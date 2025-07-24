Donate clothes or just ‘shop’ Doraville’s back-to-school clothing swap

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The city of Doraville is hosting a back-to-school clothing swap.

It’s the perfect opportunity to clean out your closets.

The city encourages you to bring your new or gently used clothing items to Forest Fleming Arena before the event on August 8.

Then, starting at 6:30 p.m. on August 8, come and “shop” the clothing swap at the arena.

The event is free. Donations are not required to participate.

