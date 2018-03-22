Car fire on I-285 causes delays in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Delays grew after a car flipped over, hit a power pole and caught fire early Thursday on I-285 West in DeKalb County.
Lanes are open, but delays stretched back to Doraville, according to Triple Team Traffic.
Channel 2's Mark Arum first reported the crash about 5 a.m. Thursday and prompted officials to shut down westbound lanes at Ashford Dunwoody Road.
Major mess on I-285! Rollover crash and car fire! I-285/wb at Ashford Dunwoody Rd. @DCFRlocal1492 on scene. 2 right lanes are blocked. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/mHsIjiMAlz— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 22, 2018
Police helped the driver out of the car and crews doused the fire. It’s unclear if the driver was injured.
Much better news on I-285. @DCFRlocal1492 doused this earlier car fire on I-285/wb at Ashford Dunwoody Rd. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv 📹: @johnjspink pic.twitter.com/cDJRmHwEDW— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 22, 2018
