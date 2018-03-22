  • Car fire on I-285 causes delays in DeKalb County

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Delays grew after a car flipped over, hit a power pole and caught fire early Thursday on I-285 West in DeKalb County.

    Lanes are open, but delays stretched back to Doraville, according to Triple Team Traffic

    Channel 2's Mark Arum first reported the crash about 5 a.m. Thursday and prompted officials to shut down westbound lanes at Ashford Dunwoody Road.

    Police helped the driver out of the car and crews doused the fire. It’s unclear if the driver was injured.

