DeKalb Sheriff’s K9s receive new bulletproof vests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — K-9s with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are receiving new bulletproof vests, the department announced.

The sheriff’s office said these vests can provide more protection for the dogs while they assist law enforcement, potentially saving their lives in dangerous situations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said the vests “mitigate the risks associated with their duties.”

A photo from the sheriff’s office showed three deputies with their K9s, newly geared with bulletproof vests.

TRENDING STORIES:

The three K-9s shown are named Hoz, Astor and Floki.

Officials did not share information about the cost of these vests.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thousands pack the streets for annual Atlanta Pride Parade

©2023 Cox Media Group