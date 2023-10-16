DeKalb Sheriff’s K9s receive new bulletproof vests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — K-9s with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are receiving new bulletproof vests, the department announced.
The sheriff’s office said these vests can provide more protection for the dogs while they assist law enforcement, potentially saving their lives in dangerous situations.
Officials said the vests “mitigate the risks associated with their duties.”
A photo from the sheriff’s office showed three deputies with their K9s, newly geared with bulletproof vests.
The three K-9s shown are named Hoz, Astor and Floki.
Officials did not share information about the cost of these vests.
