0 DeKalb Schools making it easier to register new students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It's the middle of summer, but a local school district already wants parents to check in with an important part of the back-to-school process.

DeKalb County School said it hopes to save parents a lot of time and get students ready to learn.

Local mother Tyisha Brown told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that new student registration was quick.

“It made it go easy, real smooth. You didn’t have to wait,” Brown said.

DeKalb County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley showed Stouffer the new online system.

“It allows parents that may have multiple children in different schools to register in one sweep,” Tinsley said.

The process takes about 15-20 minutes from home computers or phones. Then the verifying work starts behind the scenes.

“We're working really, really hard to give parents about a 24-hour turnaround to let them know if all documents have been received and their students are ready to report to school,” Tinsley said.

In past years, Channel 2 Action News found parents showing up early to wait in lines as workers tried to process many new students in person at once.

After two years as a pilot program, DeKalb County Schools said their online registration system is ready for parents to start on their own time.

The forms are available in various languages.

One of the most important steps is getting documents together. Parents will need proof that shows they live where they say they live and will need required medical records.

Tinsley said you can submit those things on your phone.

“(You can) take pictures of those documents for the upload and that helps alleviate that problem,” Tinsley said. “The ultimate goal is making sure our students are in class ready to go on day one.”

Parents who may not have internet access can come go to the old Avondale High School for help.

School starts Aug. 6 in DeKalb County.

