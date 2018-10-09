Publix evacuated after two Coca-Cola delivery trucks catch fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Publix has been being evacuated after two Coca-Cola delivery trucks caught fire Tuesday behind the store in Atlanta, DeKalb County fire Capt. Dion Bentley said.
Bentley said he is not yet clear if the fire spread to the Publix, located in the 2100 block of Henderson Mill Road.
The trucks were parked at the loading dock when they caught fire, Bentley said.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not been released.
Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.
Publix employees waiting for the all clear as firefighters investigate after reports of an explosion. Crews say a tractor trailer caught fire behind the store and the store is safe. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/TdiTMEEY3u— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) October 9, 2018
Firefighters responding after reports of an explosion at the Publix on Briarcliffe. Firefighters say a truck caught fire in back of the store. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7Pu2S0ilOG— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) October 9, 2018
This article was written by Raisa Habersam, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}