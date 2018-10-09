  • Publix evacuated after two Coca-Cola delivery trucks catch fire

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Publix has been being evacuated after two Coca-Cola delivery trucks caught fire Tuesday behind the store in Atlanta, DeKalb County fire Capt. Dion Bentley said. 

    Bentley said he is not yet clear if the fire spread to the Publix, located in the 2100 block of Henderson Mill Road. 

    The trucks were parked at the loading dock when they caught fire, Bentley said. 

    No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not been released.

