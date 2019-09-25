DeKalb principal removed from school pending investigation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County School District principal has been placed on administrative leave, district officials said.
LaKeisha Griffith, who has been principal at Towers High School since the 2018-2019 school year, was placed on administrative leave Sept. 17. District officials would only say she would be on leave pending the outcome of an investigation, declining to share information on the nature of the investigation and whether it involved others in the district.
Griffith came to the district in 2005 as a substitute teacher. She became a principal in 2018, with her placement at Towers High School.
The district has dealt with high administrative turnover for the last few years, welcoming about 25 new principals ahead of the 2018-2019 school year and about a dozen for the current year, many through promotions and last-minute departures. A school-based needs assessment showed that administrators felt unheard during the decision-making process at their schools, which has affected morale and turnover.
