DeKalb police want to locate van used in fatal hit-and-run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating the van that was used in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

On Friday, officers responded to the intersection of Panthersville Road and Jaguar Drive to reports of a person hit by a vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead and the driver did not remain at the scene.

The suspect van is a white Dodge Ram ProMaster with passenger side view and front grill damage.

Anyone with information on this van is asked to call the DeKalb Police Department’s Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.

