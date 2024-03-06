DeKalb police searching for pair of shooters after man found dead in apartment parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot to death in January.

Officers were called to the Harbor Grove Apartments on Hillandale Drive on Jan. 21 where they found a man who had been shot several times in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Surveillance photos from the apartment complex show two men in hoodies, one with a mask, pointing guns as they walk.

Investigators say they are looking for both of them as suspects in the deadly shooting.

Neither their identities nor that of the victim have been released.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are should contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.

