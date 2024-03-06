DeKalb police searching for pair of shooters after man found dead in apartment parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot to death in January.
Officers were called to the Harbor Grove Apartments on Hillandale Drive on Jan. 21 where they found a man who had been shot several times in the parking lot.
He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Surveillance photos from the apartment complex show two men in hoodies, one with a mask, pointing guns as they walk.
Investigators say they are looking for both of them as suspects in the deadly shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I miss Todd so much that it hurts:’ Prison letters show Julie Chrisley is longing to see husband
- WATCH: Road rage driver arrested after opening fire on vehicle along Gwinnett road, police say
- ‘I had to go:’ Douglas utility worker caught urinating in homeowner’s front yard
Neither their identities nor that of the victim have been released.
Anyone who knows who the suspects are should contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group