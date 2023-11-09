DeKalb County

DeKalb Police respond to anonymous complaint, arrest suspects and seize drugs and guns

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DeKalb Police respond to anonymous complaint, arrest suspects and seize drugs and guns

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police seized cocaine, marijuana and guns in a Tuesday drug bust.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Police Department said they conducted a search warrant in Decatur after receiving an anonymous complaint.

The investigation led police to a home on W. Austin Road where they seized 5.3 oz of crack cocaine, 5.7 oz of powder cocaine, 2.8 lbs of marijuana, and three guns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspects were arrested without incident and booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Police say if you have a narcotics complaint, you can call 770-724-7762.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Video shows mom attack child, woman who complained her children were too loud at Georgia Walmart

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read