DeKalb police investigating multiple shootings, including one deadly

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating multiple shootings on Thursday night.

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Investigators say they were called to Rollingwood Lane just after 5:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was initially listed as being in critical condition. When they arrived at the hospital, he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Investigators later learned that the man had been in an argument with a woman whom he fired shots at, but missed. They say he then turned the gun on himself.

In a separate shooting, about seven miles away, officers were called to Arthurs Court off of Gresham Road.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting, but did confirm that the victim suffered serious injuries.

Officers have not connected the two shootings to one another.

There is no word on arrests in either case.

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