DeKalb police investigating 2 shootings that happened 4 minutes apart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Memorial Drive where they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say she got into a verbal argument with someone before being shot.

Then at 12:19 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to another shooting.

When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim got into a physical fight with someone and was then shot.

Detectives responded to the shooting scene to investigate.

