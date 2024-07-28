DeKalb police investigating 2 shootings that happened 4 minutes apart

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning.
At 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Memorial Drive where they found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say she got into a verbal argument with someone before being shot.
Then at 12:19 a.m., police were called to the 4300 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to another shooting.
When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said the victim got into a physical fight with someone and was then shot.
Detectives responded to the shooting scene to investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man using cell phone stabbed during ‘unprovoked attack’ outside Atlanta shopping plaza
- Man sentenced for plowing into landscape worker trying to start leaf blower, killing him instantly
- Welfare check leads to 2 people found dead inside Georgia home. Police say there were no intruders
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group