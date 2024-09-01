DeKalb police, deputies, asking for public’s help finding murder suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

On January 21, 2024, officers responded to 6170 Hillandale Drive to reports of a shooting.

Officers found the victim, Roderick Kidd, who had been shot several times in his back while he was trying to run away from an attempted robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kidd later died from his injuries.

Detectives are looking for information on the whereabouts of James Joyner King, 20.

King is wanted in connection with the homicide investigation.

King is described as five feet, seven inches tall, weighing approximately 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his location, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Neighbors in Clayton Co. say every time it rains, their yards flood from nearby construction project

©2024 Cox Media Group