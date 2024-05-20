DeKalb police arrest suspect they say robbed same Taco Bell at least twice in one month

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County police have arrested a man they say robbed the same Taco Bell twice in one month.

Police said they were patrolling near Wesley Chapel Road and I-29 when officers observed a burglary suspect who robbed the Wesley Chapel Taco Bell at least two times in March.

Officers took the suspect into custody. The person’s identity has not been released.

It’s unclear what the person has been charged with or if police suspect him or her to be involved in more robberies at the same store.

