DeKalb officials warn neighbors to remain vigilant as murder suspect remains uncaptured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was all hands on deck when this shooting happened on Friday so, there were police officers from other cities helping Dekalb deputies.

At this point, this manhunt has been going on for more than 48 hours and it is the deputies with this agency who are working to get Demetrius Nichols off the street.

Friday afternoon’s commute in this busy area of Stone Mountain was interrupted by all of these law enforcement officers.

“Just cars lined up and they were looking for somebody really did not know much, but it was crazy,” one neighbor told us.

Several officers were frantically looking for this murder suspect Demetrius Nichols who opened fire on DeKalb deputies.

It happened on Juliette Road near Ponce De Leon Avenue and Woodbend Drive around 3 p.m. Friday when deputies spotted Nichols.

They knew he was wanted for murdering a woman in this area; when deputies tried to take him into custody, Nichols fired several shots while police searched for him they cut off access to this neighborhood.

“And everybody was arguing with the police because they were trying to get home and stuff like that, so it was crazy out here Friday,” the neighbor said.

Nichols is armed and dangerous and investigators believe he will do anything to stay free so be on alert.

“Somebody is going to need to try and catch him before anything else happens, that is all I can say,” the neighbor said.

