0 DeKalb officials deny wig-wearing deputy's account of resignation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County officials deny calling an Afro wig-wearing deputy a "disgrace to the uniform" following his account of a conversation with law enforcement leadership.

"I was very disturbed at the fact that he would say that the Sheriff and myself stated that he was a disgrace to the uniform," said Chief Deputy Melody Maddox. "Those words never came out of my mouth nor the Sheriff's mouth."

Last week, former deputy Antonio Perryman told Channel 2 Action News he was verbally reprimanded and hurt by the way he was forced to resign days earlier than planned.

It came after he playfully wore an Afro wig to direct traffic outside the DeKalb County courthouse.

Perryman was in the final stretch of duty before his 20-year retirement from the office, and his story was picked up by media outlets across the country.

Both parties agree that Maddox asked Perryman to immediately turn in his uniform and equipment following the incident, but Maddox said it was not considered a push for "early resignation."

Both parties agree he was not impacted in terms of pay. But Perryman said he was forced out days early because of the incident, called a disgrace to the uniform, and on paper -- just days short of actually serving 20 years.

The actual conversation between Maddox and Perryman is not a part of any official retirement record, but Maddox told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that she only wished Perryman well in his next chapter.

She did share that their conversation stemmed from a citizen's complaint on the incident, but says she never expressed thoughts about the appropriateness of the wig-wearing incident with Perryman.

"What do you think happened here?" asked Carr.

"I have no idea," Maddox said. "He's a 20-year veteran and I understand that he put the wig on because he wanted to be humorous, and he wanted to make everyone happy. But Nicole, the seriousness of the trials we have going on at the DeKalb County courthouse, he needs to remain vigilant. If he wants to make people happy and smile, make sure they are safe going in and out of that courthouse."

Maddox said no disciplinary action was tied to the anonymous citizen's complaint.

"I actually told Mr. Perryman, I don't know what you're about to do or where you'll go from here, but we wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors," Maddox recalled. "And we appreciate your work here with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office."

Perryman has moved on to a post-retirement law enforcement job in California.

