DeKalb K-9 shot in line of duty will be released from hospital Saturday

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have some great news to share about a K-9 who was shot in the line of duty earlier this week.

    A department spokesperson said Officer D'Jango will be released from the animal hospital Saturday. He will head home with his handler to finish recovering.

    D'Jango, who has been with the department for six years, was shot Tuesday as police tried to arrest a man in Stone Mountain. 

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suspect, who was identified as 26-year-old Akinyia Gray, shot D'Jango. Officers shot and killed Gray during the shootout, according to the GBI. 

    D'Jango underwent two surgeries this week at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital. The veterinarians and staff members were already familiar with D'Jango since they successfully treated him for cancer several years ago. 

    D'Jango is the second DeKalb County K-9 to be shot in the last year. K-9 Indi, who was shot while chasing a suspect in December, lost his eye. But that hasn't slowed him from helping the department. 

