DeKalb elementary school starts year with cold food after summer renovations

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents from a DeKalb County Elementary School said students are being served cold meals that are supposed to be hot.

Channel 2′s Tyissha Fernandes was at Hawthorne Elementary, where parents said many students count on school meals because they may not be eating enough at home.

The first week back at school, parents said all of the food that was served was cold and that for children who rely on free lunch, a hot meal is important.

District officials allowed Fernandes to come inside the cafeteria and the kitchen at Hawthorne because they wanted to show off the renovations. The school did some serious upgrades and because of that, they had to serve the food cold.

Hawthorne was one of 16 schools that got a makeover in 65 days over the summer. The school was able to start serving hot meals again on Thursday.

“We do thank our parents for their support and patience as we continue to make improvements,” a district official said.

©2024 Cox Media Group