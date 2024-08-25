DeKalb DA warns neighbors to be aware of scam aimed at taking money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Scammers are taking aim at DeKalb County neighbors and District Attorney Sherry Boston wants you to be aware of the signs.

The DA’s office has learned someone claiming to be an investigator at the DA’s Office, after multiple neighbors have called about the suspicious phone call.

Neighbors are telling the DA’s office the “investigator” advises them that they have a warrant out for their arrest and they won’t be sought if they pay the investigator a large sum of money, generally $1,000 or more.

Here is how they are attempting to scam you: the scammers are “spoofing” the main phone number for the DA’s Office (404-371-2561) to make the phone call appear to be legitimate.

These scams are all too familiar across the metro Atlanta area and typically seem to have one thing in common, according to officials. The scammers falsely identify themselves as being a court or law enforcement official and claim the recipient of the call must pay them a fine for missing jury duty or to avoid being arrested.

Here is what you should remember if you suspect you are being scammed:

Arrest warrants cannot be resolved by paying a fine.

The DA’s Office does not process court payments or fines and will never ask you for checks, cash, gift cards or electronic payments.

If you receive one of these phone calls, you are instructed to hang up and contact police.

