DeKalb County water main break closes road, creates headaches for drivers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A water main break created traffic headaches for drivers in Decatur on Tuesday.

News Chopper 2 showed muddy water gushing out from underground after the water main broke around 8 a.m.

Glenwood Road was flooded right near Interstate 285 and westbound lanes were closed while crews worked to get to the break and repair it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Harold Duncan, who runs a courier service and parks his U-Haul trucks behind the Valero gas station on Glenwood Road, can’t get any of his trucks out of the parking lot.

“I came in this morning and there was just water going everywhere. So we’re just taking it day by day,” Duncan said.

DeKalb County officials say watershed crews are working hard, but they don’t have an estimate on when they can get down to the pipe, make repairs, and reopen the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Other nearby businesses that depend on water, including a laundromat, have it shut off.

The Valero gas station is completely cut off as traffic is diverted around the break.

“I know it’s a big hit for them, coming in and out, not being able to take care of their customers,” Duncan said about the gas station.

All of the westbound traffic and those coming off of I-285 trying to get inside the perimeter are being sent through the Texaco gas station, then back into a neighborhood to get around the water main break.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Church’s pro-Israel sign painted with “Free Palestine”

©2023 Cox Media Group