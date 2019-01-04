  • Several people injured in crash involving DeKalb County K-9 unit

    By: Tom Regan

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County Sheriff's K-9 unit was involved in a serious crash Friday morning.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan was the first reporter on the scene at Covington Highway and Philips Road near Lithonia. 

    Regan learned that several people are being treated for injuries.

    ideo from the scene showed a damaged SUV and several law enforcement vehicles blocking off the area.

    The road is currently shutdown as authorities investigate.

    Regan said that police are questioning witnesses. 

