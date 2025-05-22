DeKalb County Schools plan to adopt new millage rate, slight decrease compared to 2024

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District announced it was getting ready to adopt a new millage rate, which would be slightly lower than the one in 2024.

According to the district, the 2025 millage rate would be a tenth of a mill lower than 2024, at 22.78 mills.

However, compared to the rollback level of 22.155 mills, the district said the property tax rate would be 2.82% higher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Therefore, Georgia law classifies the change as a tax increase, even though the millage rate has declined,” officials said.

Before the school district can officially adopt the new rate, they have to hold three public hearings on the tax increase, per Georgia law.

The school district said the new rate would equal about a $156.25 increase for non-homestead properties and a $109.38 increase for homes with homestead exemptions.

The meetings will be held in the J. David Williamson Board Room at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

The three meetings are scheduled for:

Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m.

Monday, June 2 at 6 p.m.

Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group