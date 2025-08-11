DeKalb County says cat tests positive for rabies in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The DeKalb County government reported a cat tested positive for rabies on Monday.

It was unclear when the cat was captured, but the county said the feline was found in the Stone Mountain area when it was caught.

After capturing, euthanizing and testing the cat for rabies, officials said the animal tested positive for the zoonotic disease.

“Georgia is a rabies endemic state, and the virus is present all year long," county officials said. “It is not unusual for the county to report several rabies cases each year."

This latest case of a cat with rabies in DeKalb County follows two other positive tests Channel 2 Action News reported on in June.

