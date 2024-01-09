DeKalb County purchasing dozens of electric school buses

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is getting dozens of new school buses that run only on electricity.

State and federal officials went to Stone Mountain Middle School on Monday to see an electric school bus for themselves.

DeKalb County is one of 270 school districts across the country that are receiving grants.

Michael Regan, the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said Georgia is receiving more than $60 million for electric school buses.

“Transitioning to clean school buses means cleaner air, less pollution. It means healthier kids, healthier communities,” Regan said.

The DeKalb School District’s new electric buses are being manufactured by Blue Bird near Warner Robins in Peach County.

