DeKalb County police locate 86-year-old man who doesn’t speak English

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police located a man who disappeared this week.

Authorities said they were looking for 86-year-old Kum Song, who was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 2000 block of Fisher Trail.

Police did not say what direction he was headed.

Police said Song only speaks Korean.

Song was located safely Thursday morning.

