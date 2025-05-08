DeKalb County police remember fallen officers at memorial service

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, police remembered officers who have died at the annual DeKalb Police Fallen Officer Memorial Service. One by one, the names of the fallen officers were read.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson said nothing can match the courage of first responders.

“We also reaffirm our promise here in Dekalb, that their sacrifice to Dekalb and the community will never be forgotten- that their service was not in vain and that the county is safer and stronger because of their service,” she said.

Families walked to the stage at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts & Community Center in Decatur.

Loved ones quietly added white flower to a hear that’s forever blue.

