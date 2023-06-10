DeKalb County police looking for possibly armed murder suspect

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police asked the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect.

Authorities said they are looking for Jamarcus Jones, who is wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

Police believe Jones may be armed.

Authorities did not specify what murder Jones is accused of.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

