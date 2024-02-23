DeKalb County park to undergo significant renovations, will reopen in 2025

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Dresden Park is getting a much-needed upgrade as a multi-million-dollar renovation is on the horizon.

Officials say the park, located in the City of Chamblee, will be closed for 14 months while crews install artificially turfed rectangular fields and a multi-use field, tennis courts, a dog park, a large playground, a walking trail, a new concessions building, restrooms, a community center, pavilion, parking lot, lighting, and terraced seating at the 24-acre park.

While Dresden Park will be closed, the city is encouraging neighbors to visit other parks in the area to participate in the same activities as they typically would, such as general exercise and family activities.

“Construction is expected to take 14 months, during which time contracted programming typically held at Dresden will be moved to Keswick Park and other privately owned field locations,” Parks, Recreation and Arts director Jodie Gilfillan said. “We understand this isn’t ideal but believe once the park re-opens citizens will be elated with the changes.”

The Chamblee City Council approved $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete the renovations.

Another $2 million was approved to be allocated to the renovation of Dresden Park, bringing the total cost for renovations to around $12.8 million.

“ARPA funding was likely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Mayor Brian Mock said. “It was important to us to see these funds spent in a way that would improve the quality of life in an underserved area for decades to come. The park being closed will be an inconvenience in the short term, but it will reemerge as the crown jewel of the neighborhood. Our kids deserve the best, and we intend to deliver facilities second to none.”

The project is expected to be completed by May 2025. For more information regarding Chamblee Parks and this specific project, visit here.

