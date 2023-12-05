DeKalb County opening five warming centers for Tuesday, Wednesday nights

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The centers will be available starting at 8 p.m.

According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon, temperatures are forecast to reach a low of 39 degrees overnight around metro Atlanta.

The five locations are:

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316

