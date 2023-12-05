DeKalb County

DeKalb County opening five warming centers for Tuesday, Wednesday nights

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The centers will be available starting at 8 p.m.

According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon, temperatures are forecast to reach a low of 39 degrees overnight around metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The five locations are:

  • Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
  • Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
  • Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
  • North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
  • Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Lone witness in death of former prominent attorney's wife prepared to testify again in retrial

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read