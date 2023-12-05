DeKalb County opening five warming centers for Tuesday, Wednesday nights

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The centers will be available starting at 8 p.m.
According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon, temperatures are forecast to reach a low of 39 degrees overnight around metro Atlanta.
The five locations are:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
- North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316
