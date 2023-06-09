DeKalb County officials honor 17 new paramedics graduating from on-the-job training program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — American Medical Response Georgia honored 17 new paramedics who graduated from their training program on Friday.

AMR told Channel 2 Action News the training program was launched to help EMTs advance their careers without the stress of financial or time constraints. The program allows for paid on-the-job training while individuals take certification courses.

Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, DeKalb County officials, members of the DeKalb County Fire Department, and Dunwoody Police Department were all in attendance.

The paramedics are now trained to administer medications, perform cardiac monitoring, and other advanced trauma treatment skills.

