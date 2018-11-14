  • DeKalb County neighbors want changes at dangerous intersection

    By: Bill Banks, For the AJC

    DEKALB COUNTY - The “Calm Candler” coalition recently presented a petition to Decatur city commissioners asking for more safety improvements on the 1.5-mile stretch of Candler Street between College Avenue and the southern city limits.

    The petition, which originated Oct. 22 and now has 230 signatures, was driven by a series of Candler accidents in late September/early October, including fatalities in June and September.

    In September, a 5-year-old boy was hurt in a 3-car crash.

    “We’ve all seen a lot of close calls, illegal passing and very high speeds on Candler,” said Emory University professor Tonio Andrade, who served as spokesperson for the group. “[The commission] has already done a lot, but we want to see more.”

