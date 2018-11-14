DeKalb County neighbors want changes at dangerous intersection

DEKALB COUNTY - The “Calm Candler” coalition recently presented a petition to Decatur city commissioners asking for more safety improvements on the 1.5-mile stretch of Candler Street between College Avenue and the southern city limits.
The petition, which originated Oct. 22 and now has 230 signatures, was driven by a series of Candler accidents in late September/early October, including fatalities in June and September.
In September, a 5-year-old boy was hurt in a 3-car crash.
“We’ve all seen a lot of close calls, illegal passing and very high speeds on Candler,” said Emory University professor Tonio Andrade, who served as spokesperson for the group. “[The commission] has already done a lot, but we want to see more.”
We'll explain what the neighbors want changed at the intersection, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}