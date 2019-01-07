DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A partnership between DeKalb County police and a popular home security company would allow officers to monitor security video posted on the company’s phone application.
The Board of Commissioners could pass a resolution allowing DeKalb police to monitor security videos uploaded to doorbell security system Ring’s neighbor portal. Residents can upload videos showing potential criminal activity in their community.
The vote is expected during Tuesday’s commissioners meeting and if approved could make DeKalb the first jurisdiction in Georgia to partner with the company, which has already joined with police departments in Florida, Texas and California.
As part of the program, the company will give DeKalb police 70 Ring cameras to disperse among county residents and will donate more based on the number of app downloads that result from the program, according to a draft of the agreement.
We'll have details of the plans to help keep residents safe, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}