DeKalb County man sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2022 murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Stone Mountain will spend more than 20 years in prison after he was convicted for murder, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office says.

Drew Brooks, 40, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of Ashley Watkins, 33, on May 25, 2022.

Officials say the DeKalb County Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Autumn Circle in Stone Mountain in May 2022.

When they arrived on scene, Watkins was laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

According to police officials, Watkins and Brooks were familiar with one another as Watkins was Brooks landlord and the home on Autumn Circle. Officials say the relationship between the two became strained as Watkins attempted to evict Brooks from the home.

Police also learned Watkins attempted to file multiple restraining orders against Brooks, however, her attempts were unsuccessful.

Witnesses told police an argument between the two escalated, leading Brooks to shoot Watkins. Officials say Brooks also pointed a gun at a second woman who lived in the home with Watkins, threatening to kill her.

Brooks attempted to cite self-defense as his reasoning for shooting Watkins, but video of the incident, however, showed Watkins holding her keys.

He was sentenced to 25 years in custody and an additional 10 years on probation.

