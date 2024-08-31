DeKalb County man gets prison time for breaking into ex’s home, assaulting her

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced a man had been convicted and sentenced for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and sexually assaulting her in 2016.

Rassoloman Davis, 38 of Lithonia, was convicted for breaking into his ex’s home on July 3, 2016 and holding a knife to her neck while wearing a mask to hide his identity and assaulting her.

The DA’s office said Davis then dragged her from the bed and down the stairs of her home. The victim fought back and tried to pull of her attacker’s mask, learning it was Davis.

After getting downstairs, the DA’s office said Davis zip tied the victim’s arms behind her back, bound her to a dining room chair, then gagged her before assaulting her.

When he was finished, Davis cut the victim free, changed his clothes, gave her $80 and made her promise not to call the police, the DA’s office said. When Davis left, the victim immediately called 911.

Upon his arrest, Davis was charged with rape, home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault family violence, kidnapping with bodily injury and false imprisonment.

After being convicted on Aug. 29, Davis was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

