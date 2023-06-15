DeKalb County leaders announce plan to raise taxes almost 9%

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County government said it plans to increase property taxes by almost 9% this year.

According to county officials, their intention is to have property taxes for 2023 go up 8.56% over the rollback millage rate.

The county has six separate tax levies that are used to calculate the rollback, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The increased property tax rate and millage rates are part of the county budgeting process.

According to officials, citizens will have three opportunities to weigh in on the proposed tax increase.

The first two will be held in June and a third in July.

TRENDING STORIES:

As far as the six tax levies are concerned, the DeKalb County Governing Authority laid out how funds are calculated and used as follows.

“Two of those levies (the general and hospital funds) are used in the required calculation for the rollback rate. The other tax levies (police, fire, designated, and the special tax district bond fund), when combined with the general and hospital levies, produce the same benchmark millage rate of 20.810 mills from last year,” officials said in a statement.

The announcement went further, saying the combined millage rate for the general and hospital funds would actually be higher than the rollback millage rate, but the calculation did not account for offsets or credits given by the equalized homestead option sales tax that started in 2018.

“All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Manuel J. Maloof Auditorium. 1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, GA 30030 on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10 a.m.,” the county announced.

Georgia law requires three hearings be held to allow public comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Man dined and dashed at The Juicy Crab. Now, he’s facing murder charges. Police say a man and friends ran up a $100 tab, but he left his phone behind and got arrested for murder.

©2022 Cox Media Group