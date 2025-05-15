DeKalb County launches project to replace miles of aging water pipelines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials plan to replace nearly 3.6 miles of aging water pipelines over the next seven months.

The county launched the Misty Valley Water Main Replacement Project on Wednesday.

The project is part of DeKalb County’s $4.27 billion capital improvement program to improve capacity and service of the watershed systems that provide residents with water.

Construction will take place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding major holidays.

Residents near the construction may notice an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during those hours.

For more information about the project, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group