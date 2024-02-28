DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced a group of inmates at the county jail had sworn oaths as volunteer Chaplains.

According to the sheriff’s office, it’s part of the opening of the county’s first on-site interfaith and interdenominational center.

The DKSO Chapel, located inside the jail, is a dedicated venue for the law enforcement agency’s Chaplaincy Program, which deputies said serves the spiritual needs of the jail’s inmates and staff members.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox administered the annual Chaplain’s Oath at a Wednesday ceremony.

“We are grateful for the commitment of the more than 30 DeKalb County’s faith community leaders who continue to volunteer their services as Chaplains,” Maddox said. “Under the direction of Lead Chaplain Pastor Quincy L. Carswell, II, these men and women represent the broad diversity of religious beliefs practiced across DeKalb County and among the persons incarcerated in this facility.”

The sheriff said the goal for the program was to meet all inmates’ spiritual needs and give them access to religious materials, counseling and services while they remain in custody.

The Chaplains, many of whom are said to speak multiple languages, have completed training sessions for working within law enforcement environments.

At the DKSO Chapel, the Chaplains will be able to host worship services and memorial services for inmates, and will be open ar found the clock for prayer and meditation by staff, the sheriff’s office said.

