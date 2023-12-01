DeKalb County house fire believed to have been started by child in garage, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire believed to have been set by a child.

DeKalb County fire said just before 2 a.m. Friday, crews received reports of a fire at a home on Timberhead Way.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, the fire started from a car inside the garage. Luckily, crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading from the garage to the rest of the house.

Authorities confirmed all five residents got out of the home safely.

No injuries were reported.

Officials at the scene told Channel 2 Action News they believed a child had started the fire. Investigators are now working to confirm the information.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if the child lives at the residence.

The child’s identity has not been provided.

The cause remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Decatur neighborhood takes back their area after a neighbor’s home is burglarized

©2023 Cox Media Group