Dekalb County grandmother giving, ‘Christmas for the Community’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Katherine Miller says it was like she had received her calling. It was New Year’s 14 years ago.

“I just prayed. Lord, if you provide a way I will serve these people as long as I live,” Miller said.

She had taken some pots of turkey soup to people who were living on the street in downtown Atlanta. She did not have enough to go around, but she was determined to make sure it would never happen again.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That is when “The Love of Giving” was born -- the nonprofit Katherine runs from her DeKalb County home. Her team now serves 12,000 people in need every year. Meals, clothes, toys, school supplies, and more.

“When we went to the first school we started with 500 kids. But the other kids were sad. So, it was like, ‘No. We cannot do this. We have to find more gifts for all the kids,’” granddaughter Katherine Grove said.

Last week, Miller threw a Christmas party at Indian Creek Elementary. Nearly 1,000 children received gifts. On Friday, her team was preparing to serve even more.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Christmas for the Community,” she calls it. Enough presents for more than 500 children, and enough food for the kids and their parents—which she has been cooking in her kitchen all week.

Miller says so many families cannot afford Christmas gifts this year. That is where “The Love of Giving” comes in.

“We want to give to every chi. we can. I want them to enjoy Christmas, wake up in the morning, and have something under the tree,” Katherine said.

“Christmas for the Community” is Saturday, December 23, inside and outside at the Chit Chat restaurant along Ember Drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Miller says all are welcome.

To learn more about “The Love of Giving,” click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Here's how Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is preventing security delays We’re learning what it’s like to be at the World’s Busiest Airport—on the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

©2023 Cox Media Group