DeKalb County firefighter fighting stage 3 breast cancer fundraising to cover treatment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County firefighter has been diagnosed with Stage III Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Now, her firefighter’s union is fundraising to help her through this difficult time.

According to a fundraising effort, the “devastating news came as a thunderbolt, striking just a day after the loss of her beloved father,” adding to her ordeal.

The firefighter, Charlene Jaudon, is a member of the DeKalb Professional Firefighters Local 1492 Union.

Jaudon is described as tenacious and having an unwavering spirit with which she’s served her community with honor and distinction.

The fundraiser said now, she’s asking for the community to come together and help her during a critical time as she fights an “aggressive” form of cancer with an equally aggressive treatment plan.

According to the fundraising effort, treatment will include weekly infusions through August, routine blood draws, injections to boost her white blood cells, a mastectomy with potentially a double mastectomy and radiation therapy.

“It’s a path lined with challenges and uncertainties, but with Charlene’s courage and our support, it’s a path that leads to hope and recovery,” the fundraiser said.

So far, the effort has raised almost $5,000 to cover Jaudon’s treatment needs.

While undergoing treatment, Jaudon is serving at the DeKalb County Fire Rescue training academy. However, she’s unable to work overtime shifts in operations, which the fundraiser said adds to the financial strain on the firefighter.

Donated funds will be used to assist Jaudon with covering treatment, recovery and living expenses, according to the fundraising effort.

