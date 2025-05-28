DeKalb County to demolish another ‘blighted’ property today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County plans to tear down another blighted property today.

Crews are set to demolish the Walden Pond Condominiums on Shell Bark Road beginning at 10 a.m.

The county has demolished 424 blighted properties since 2019.

The Demolition and Abatement Task Force was created in 2017 to reduce blighted properties.

