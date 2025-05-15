DeKalb Co. police issue 100 tickets when interrupting street racing meet-up

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police recently stopped more than 100 vehicles at an attempted street racing meet-up.

Officers responded to reports of a meet-up at around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday at Wade Walker Park on Rockbridge Road.

After blocking drivers from leaving the park and calling in support from other units from multiple police precincts, investigators issued 100 tickets for being at the park after dark.

One person was also arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Video evidence helped investigators connect the suspected organizer of the event to other similar meet-ups recently.

A warrant was issued for that suspect for organizing an exhibition of laying drags.

Once that suspect is arrested, special conditions of the bond include staying away from DeKalb County parks and two other places known for street racing meet-ups.

