Woman shot while sleeping in her bed at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman while she was asleep in her bed at home.

According to police, the shooting happened soon after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home on McLain Lane, they found a woman in her 60s who was shot.

She told police she was sleeping when someone fired into her home.

DKPD said the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation and the victim was not identified. Police ask that anyone with information contact the department either through the Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411, followed by the information.

