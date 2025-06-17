DeKalb Co. CEO launches review of protest response

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is taking new steps after protests over the weekend ended with eight arrests.

Demonstrators gathered on Chamblee Tucker Road on Saturday, where hundreds of people protested President Donald Trump and his policies. It was a separate protest from the “No Kings” protests held around Georgia and the rest of the country.

Police say the protesters began marching in the road toward the Interstate 285 ramp, so officers ordered them back onto the sidewalk. When the commands were not followed, they released tear gas and made several arrests.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson released a statement reaffirming her commitment to protecting citizens’ right to lawful protest, while announcing she would be reviewing police officers’ actions during the demonstrations.

“We will always uphold the right to peacefully protest in DeKalb County,” Cochran-Johnson said. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to protect the safety of our residents, our officers, and the broader community. I stand firmly by my earlier message—and want the public to know that we are conducting a full and transparent review of all law enforcement actions taken."

The county is working with DeKalb County police to review police reports, arrest records, body-worn camera footage, and aerial drone video.

