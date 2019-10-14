Decatur water tank coming down after more than 80 years

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A piece of DeKalb County is about to be history.
Crews are getting ready to tear down a water tower that's loomed over DeKalb County more than 80 years.
That work is taking place at the corner of West Howard Avenue and Paden Circle in Decatur.
The tower has been empty for 15 years.
The county says they've received several complaints from people saying the water tank is an eyesore.
On Monday, crews were cutting out pieces of the tank one at time.
We spoke to several people about it and some say the city of Decatur water tank is a landmark and it just needed a paint job.
Either way, it's costing the county more than $160,000 to tear it down.
"It's part of DeKalb's overall improvement plan of our aging infrastructure from water meters to water billing to what we're doing in Briarcliff. It's another example of how DeKalb is taking a step to improve our outdating and aging infrastructure," Suzanne Forte said.
