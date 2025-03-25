Decatur awards $73,000 in small business grants, finalizing fiscal year funding recipients

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur and Decatur Development Authority awarded the last chunk of funding for the 2024 to 2025 small business commercial grants.

The second, and final, round of funding awarded $73,000 to 11 businesses across three grant programs.

Businesses that applied could receive funds for Commercial Facade Improvement, Commercial Buildout Improvement and Marketing and Digital Connectivity needs.

Over the course of two rounds of funding for the programs, Decatur officials awarded $200,000 between July 1, 2024 and now, for the fiscal year.

The city said grants cover up to 75% of the project costs, with businesses responsible for funding the remaining 25%. Projects that receive funding must begin with six months of approval and be finished 18 months after.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, so the fact our team approved just under $189,000 to support them in a multitude of ways over this fiscal year speaks volumes about our commitment to helping them grow,” Conor McNally, DDA chair, said in a statement. “Not only does this show our existing entrepreneurs how tangible the DDA’s support is, but it also serves as a beacon to others that Downtown Decatur is a place they can thrive.”

The businesses that won funding awards are listed below, organized by grant program.

Facade improvements:

Farm Burger, $6,045 to replace a rusted back door for safety reasons and construct new seating on the front patio

Little Shop of Stories, $7,484 for redesigned storefront signage

TuTu School Decatur, $3,167 toward new electrical signage to improve visibility from N. Arcadia Avenue

Pure Barre Decatur, $8,800 for the installation of new windows and doors

Buildout improvements:

Glide Pizza, $8,935 to add restrooms, remodel the kitchen and improve the existing HVAC system

Lenz Marketing, $8,935 for extensive ductwork and HVAC replacement

Little Shop of Stories, $8,935 to expand the footprint of the bookstore and combine it with a new café

Parker’s on Ponce, $7,185 for the replacement of the mechanical system for its built-in freezer

Siam Thai Restaurant, $8,935 for an overhaul of its walk-in cooler

Marketing and Digital Connectivity:

Seamless Recovery Medspa, $2,500 toward consulting services helping them build a more dynamic website

TE Wilcox Home LLC, $2,500 to support paid social media marketing campaigns

