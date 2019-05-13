Dealer charged with murder for selling to man who died of overdose, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged with murder after police say he sold drugs to a 22-year-old who died of an overdose.
Police responded to an apartment on Ashford-Dunwoody Road in March and found Alex Whitehead unconscious.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned Whitehead overdosed on a deadly mix of fentayl-laced heroin. Police said they traced the drugs back to the dealer and an accomplice, who was charged with drug trafficking.
TODAY ON CHANNEL 2 AT 4: The tough message police and Georgia's attorney general want to send to drug dealers.
After this 22-year-old #Dunwoody man died from a heroin overdose, police say they've tracked down his dealer. At 4:15, the charges the accused dealer is facing in a first of its kind case in #Dekalb County. pic.twitter.com/PZlCivV7Qf— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 13, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}