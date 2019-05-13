  • Dealer charged with murder for selling to man who died of overdose, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged with murder after police say he sold drugs to a 22-year-old who died of an overdose.

    Police responded to an apartment on Ashford-Dunwoody Road in March and found Alex Whitehead unconscious.

    Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned Whitehead overdosed on a deadly mix of fentayl-laced heroin. Police said they traced the drugs back to the dealer and an accomplice, who was charged with drug trafficking. 

