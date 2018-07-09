Crews working to put out fire at DeKalb condos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are working to put out flames at a condominium complex in DeKalb County early Monday morning.
The fire was reported on Rue Fontaine in Lithonia. Flames could be seen coming from at least one of the buildings.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington is talking with officials to learn if there were any injuries.
