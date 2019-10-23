Crews demolishing home to help fix DeKalb's notorious sewer system

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has covered dozens and dozens of sewer spills over the years in DeKalb County. But today, crews are taking a big step to get to the root of the problem.
Crews are demolishing a woman’s home that the county purchased, so they can begin construction and repairs to the sewer system. The home on Melanie Court has had 22 repeat spills since 2014 – the most in the county.
Channel 2 Action News showed you exclusively when crews put in flow monitors in January to keep track of problems. Since then, the county bought the property for $315,000 and moved the family for another $24,000. Now, they’re demolishing the house.
This is all part of the country’s $1 billion plan to fix its infrastructure.
Big day @ItsInDeKalb - ground zero for sewer problems finally starts work. @wsbtv NOON pic.twitter.com/25KpQwLept— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) October 23, 2019
