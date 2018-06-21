  • Covington Highway closed, businesses evacuated after crews hit gas line

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Covington Highway has been shut down after a crew hit a gas line. 

    The roadway is close between S. Indiana Creek Drive and Mercer Road. 

    NewsChopper 2 is on the way to the scene for a live updates NOW on Channel 2 Action News.

    All businesses in the area have been evacuated too. 

    Crews are waiting for Atlanta Gas Light to get to the scene and turn the gas off. 

    There is no word on when the gas line will be repaired or when the road may reopen. 

